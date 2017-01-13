Token sales or ICO meaning?



Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) are remotely new surfaced concept of crowdfunding projects in the blockchain and cryptocurrency-based industries. Typically ICO projects involve selling a new digital currency at a discount — also called "tokens". These tokens are sold to the audience who wants to invest as part of a way for a company to raise money.

After the company acquires the capital to continue in a further product development in return they have to give tokens to investors that have helped the company with fundraising.

Unlike in the stock market, the tokens don't justify in any ownership of the company or entitle any sort of cash flows. These tokens can be exchanged for other cryptocurriencies or fiat currency.