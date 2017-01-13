Lendoit is a decentralized P2P lending platform, which connects borrowers and lenders from all over the world in a trusted, fast and easy way.
HOQU is a blockchain-based platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly without brokers and ensures smart contract CPA deals.
Initial coin offerings are a relatively new phenomenon that many of us have heard. The year 2017 has been truly a breakthrough for blockchain startups and token sales as they have raised over 5$ billion from almost 800 ICOs since the start of the year. The money amount raised by these cryptocurrency and blockchain startups (ICOs) has already exceeded early stages venture capital (VC).
Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) are remotely new surfaced concept of crowdfunding projects in the blockchain and cryptocurrency-based industries. Typically ICO projects involve selling a new digital currency at a discount — also called "tokens". These tokens are sold to the audience who wants to invest as part of a way for a company to raise money.
After the company acquires the capital to continue in a further product development in return they have to give tokens to investors that have helped the company with fundraising.
Unlike in the stock market, the tokens don't justify in any ownership of the company or entitle any sort of cash flows. These tokens can be exchanged for other cryptocurriencies or fiat currency.
First of all, Investing involves always some kind of risks. But like the most traditional securities such as shares (subject to regulatory requirements and other financial disclosures), most of the ICOs are completely unregulated. As a fact, unregulated means that investing is basically "high risk & high reward" as they do not give any protection for investors.
It is crucial that every investor fully understand the risks and volatility involved and only commit what they are prepared to lose.
Despite all risks, many financial experts predict ICO´investment success. In the future, it will become commonplace.
When predicting future of the ICOs one thing is clear, some kind of regulation is inevitable. Generally speaking, regulation benefits the market as it opens the doors to institutional investors.
As a fact, many countries are are already working establishing necessary regulations.
IPOs and ICOs may sound similar but they are actually considerably different from each other.
In a nutshell, if a company wants to hold IPO, it is a lengthy process that involves working with investments banks and receive the approval of the SEC. In contrast to holding ICO is quite the opposite. They need just to create a whitepaper and set up a website with purchasing information.
in terms of return, ICO is just a promise of increased value in future via tokens, while IPOs offer dividends to their shareholders.
Lastly, one of the key difference is that IPOs are regulated heavily and ICOs are not governed by existing financial regulations.
Tokens are generally digital asset of decentralized applications (dapps) built on top another blockchain like Ethereum or Waves. Creating tokens is made possible through the use of smart contracts — programmable computer codes that are self-executing and do not need any third-parties for operating.
Tokens can be regarded as cryptocurrencies even though having no value by themselves, instead, they represent the value of the dapp.
Tokens are created and distributed to the society through an Initial Coin Offerings.
For now, it has to be determined (TBD).
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires individual companies to file a disclosure if they raise money. After the ICO market was let develop without guidance, the SEC has warned that crypto startups might be violating securities laws with the token sales.
The big question is how governments choose to regulate this new type of transaction? We don't know yet. In the long run, we are going to see regulation.